Metro Tech: Individual tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Metro Tech say another individual has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Metro Tech school officials were notified that an individual tested positive for the virus on Thursday evening.

“Neither student nor employee had direct contact with this individual, therefore, there is no concern of exposure to others,” Superintendent Aaron Collins said.

Metro Tech’s response team is currently moving through the established procedures to ensure employees, students, and visitors are as safe as possible.

All entrances are monitored to check temperatures and required face coverings are worn prior to anyone accessing the buildings.

LATEST STORIES: