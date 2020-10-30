Metro Tech: Individual tests positive for COVID-19

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Metro Tech say another individual has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Metro Tech school officials were notified that an individual tested positive for the virus on Thursday evening.

“Neither student nor employee had direct contact with this individual, therefore, there is no concern of exposure to others,” Superintendent Aaron Collins said.

Metro Tech’s response team is currently moving through the established procedures to ensure employees, students, and visitors are as safe as possible.

All entrances are monitored to check temperatures and required face coverings are worn prior to anyone accessing the buildings.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter