OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In the wake of mass shootings across the country and here at home, local experts are helping Oklahomans prepare for times when seconds count.

Metro Tech is offering a free online training course, giving you the skills to try to spare your own life and the lives of those around you.

As tragedies unfold, local safety experts say it’s important to be prepared for the worst.

“It’s a difficult conversation to have but it’s conversations that we need to have about what if, what could we do?” said Cody McPherson, a safety instructor at Metro Tech.

On Tuesday, they’re hosting a free online training course called Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Training, also known as ‘CRASE.’

“CRASE was designed in 2014, based on the principles of teaching civilians to avoid, deny and defend against active shooter trainings,” McPherson said.

The average police response time to events like mass shootings is three minutes.

McPherson says these courses teach civilians what to do in that time period; when every second counts.

“Those 3 minutes are vital times when an active shooter situation happens,” he said. “You know, we’ve all heard the run, hide, fight, run. If you can run, hide if you can, and fight if you absolutely can’t. Unfortunately, a lot of the times we aren’t sure what to do. Our minds go to denial.”

McPherson says its also important to learn life-saving medical techniques because most people don’t realize EMTs don’t get to victims until the scene is cleared.

“You know, we like to say in there, you’re playing with minutes and a game of seconds and that’s what it can turn out to be,” he said. “We always end every class by saying we’re teaching you the skills that we hope that you never have to use. But if you have to use them, we’ll be glad that you have them.”

The keynote speaker is Dr. William Worden, a medical director for emergency medical services and emergency medical response agencies.

Additionally, Worden is a commissioned Deputy Sheriff with Logan and Cleveland counties, providing medical direction to their tactical teams.

Once again, this event is free and being held online this Tuesday, June 21st and 2 p.m.

If you’d like to sign up, click on this Zoom link.

If you can’t make it tomorrow afternoon, there will be a recording you can watch after here.