Metro Tech offering free workforce development training

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is no secret that thousands of Oklahomans have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

As cases continue to climb throughout the country, some Oklahomans are finding themselves without a job.

Now, Metro Tech says it may be able to help.

Individuals whose job was impacted negatively by COVID-19 may qualify for free workforce development training at Metro Tech.

To be eligible, individuals must be over the age of 18 and live in Oklahoma City.

“The pandemic has caused a financial hardship in our community that is monumental. We are here to help ease that burden with paid training,” said Superintendent Aaron Collins.

Officials say a selection of in-person and online training certifications are available to help individuals expand their skills to improve their chances of finding another job.

The programs are approved for funding by Community Cares Partners.

Living expense assistance may also be available to those who qualify.

Classes are being offered between Nov. 19 and Dec. 31.

In order to receive the training at no charge, visit Metro Tech’s website, email downtown@metrotech.edu or call (405) 595-4090.

