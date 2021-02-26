Metro Tech programs assisting with nursing shortage in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Metro Tech in Oklahoma City is helping healthcare workers get back in the industry faster.

“This is a call for action,” said Jay Decoteau with Metro Tech. “Our nurses are out there. They’re struggling. They’re tired and it’s been a long fight for them.”

Instructors at Metro Tech say this call to action has led to a lot of former nurses and medical professionals returning to the field.

The process is made easier through the school’s refresher program.

It’s been in place since 2004 – when there was also a nursing shortage.

“But it is more prevalent now to have because it allows us to get nurses back into the field a lot quicker than we have in the past,” Decoteau said.

In a partnership with OU Health Sciences, these returning students can complete an online course in less than six months, followed by 42 hours of lab skills.

“This is designed for them so they can get back into the work force without having to complete another program all over again and it allows them to sit for their board certification as well if they haven’t done so in the past,” said Decoteau.

The work is hard and the hours are long during this ongoing pandemic – but more healthcare workers continue stepping up to the plate.

“I think all of us feel the need to be involved and to help people and we’re seeing that right now whether it’s the entry level or a retired nurse coming back in,” said Jason Lankford with Metro Tech.

Information about Nurse Refresher or other health care courses can be found at https://www.metrotech.edu/short-termcourses or by calling 405-595-4678.