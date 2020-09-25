Metro Tech student tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Metro Tech say they have learned that another student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Authorities with Metro Technology Centers say the student tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Sept. 23 but was last on campus on Sept. 17.

“Our response team has responded quickly and is currently moving through our established procedures to ensure we keep our staff, students and visitors as safe as possible. All classrooms and buses have been thoroughly sanitized,” said Superintendent Aaron Collins.

All individuals who had contact with the student have been notified and will quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure. They will also continue their classes virtually during that time.

At this point, all Metro Tech entrances are monitored to check temperatures and ensure that face coverings are worn prior to accessing the buildings.

