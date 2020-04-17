Metro Tech to offer free online resume class

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Metro Tech’s Career and College Connection Center is hoping to help people improve their resumes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to encourage everyone to dust off their resume and use this time of sheltering at home to create a resume that shines. We can help people sharpen their skills to build a resume that is effective,” said Mike Shelton, Director of Transition Services at Metro Tech.

“Good resumes are vitally important just to get your foot in the door. At Metro Tech we are offering a free online class to help people improve their resumes,” said Shelton.

The online class is planned for Wednesday, April 22, at 11:00 a.m. The class will last for 45 minutes. Participants must register to participate in the class.

The class will be moderated by Shelton and will have special guest presenter Paula McDade, an expert employment training specialist.

“This quarantine has opened the eyes of many people. We are hearing stories daily of people recognizing the need to sharpen their skills or seek a training or certification in one of our career programs. Metro Tech’s faculty and staff are working every day to positively impact our students and our community. If anyone calls Metro Tech today someone is going to answer their call and help them toward their next step,” said Dr. Stephanie Bills, Associate Superintendent.

People can get more information or register for this free online class by calling (405) 595-4804 or by emailing HireMTGrads@MetroTech.edu.