Metro Tech to soon offer barbering classes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’ve ever dreamed of being a barber, a local technology center says it is accepting enrollment applications for people searching for a new career.

“Barbering is a re-emerging industry and we are committed to producing highly skilled graduates who become licensed professionals,” said Metro Tech’s Chief Officer of Instructional Excellence Randa Pirrong.

Metro Tech is offering full-time training in the evenings for people with no experience, and short-term training for those who want to expand their cosmetology skills.

“We are grateful to our community for supporting the 2019 bond funding that has enabled Metro Tech to expand growing career programs like Barbering and Cosmetology. The brand new facility increases the number of students we serve interested in this career field,” said Superintendent Aaron Collins.

Students will learn cutting-edge clipper artistry, straight-edge razor shaving, and over-all styling taught by a professionally trained instructor. Instruction is also taught on topics ranging from general anatomy, business industry relations, and front-end salon management and merchandising techniques.

Once they finish the program, students will be eligible to take the exam to obtain their Oklahoma Barbering License from the Oklahoma State Board of Cosmetology and Barbering.

The programs begin in January.

Enrollment applications are accepted online or call 405-595-4678 for more information.

LATEST STORIES: