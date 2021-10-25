Metro Technology Center hosting ‘trunk or treat’ event

Local

Halloween candy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students at a local technology center will host a ‘Trunk or Treat’ event for families.

Students at Metro Technology Center’s Springlake Campus will host ‘Trunk or Treat’ on Friday, Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The family-friendly event will be located in the parking lot of 1800 Springlake Drive.

“We are student and community-centered, so we want to provide a fun and COVID-safe environment for families to participate in during Halloween activities. This event is open to everyone in the community,” said Valerie McMurry, director of Metro Tech’s Community Outreach and Wellness. “This is one of many opportunities aligning with our mission to benefit individuals and families that is holistic and community-focused.”

Students, faculty, and staff will dress-up in costumes and hand out candy from decorated vehicle trunks.

The event is free and open to the public.

