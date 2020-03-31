Metro Technology Center seeking new superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local school district is seeking qualified candidates to take over the district.

Metro Technology Centers is seeking qualified candidates for superintendent/CEO following the retirement of Bob Parrish.

The Board of Education selected the Oklahoma State School Boards Association to help in the search for a new superintendent.

“We recognize that the success of an organization begins with its leadership, and we are looking forward to a search process that maximizes feedback from community stakeholders, our staff and our students. Input from the diverse community we serve will be important as we search for the next leader of Metro Technology Centers,” said Board President Matt Latham.

OSSBA is conducting online surveys of Metro Tech employees, students, business and community leaders to identify the characteristics, experience and skills required of the next superintendent.

“Metro Tech is needed, perhaps now more than ever, as a partner in our community’s future economic development,” Latham said. “We are excited at the opportunity to find a leader that is ready and able to guide our district as we work to meet the challenges that our community is facing and will continue to face down the road.”

Applications are being accepted at the OSSBA website through April 24.