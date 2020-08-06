Metro Technology Center’s plan in place for return to class

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In just a few days, Metro Technology Center students will be heading back to class.

Metro Technology Centers said its ‘Return to Campus Plan’ is in place for students before they head to campus on Aug. 10.

“Right now, we are looking at Format 1 of the plan which includes face-to-face, and remote

online learning supervised by our teachers. Adult students will return August 10th and our high

school students will begin in a flex schedule based on their home high school schedule. All of

this will depend on the color code the OklaSDE releases each Friday. We have other learning

formats to deploy if the state enters another color,” Collins said.

Officials say temperature checks will be performed before students can go into the building, and face coverings are required while on campus.

“Safety is the utmost concern for our faculty, staff, students and customers. Metro Tech has a great emergency response team with experts following the CDC, Oklahoma CDC, Oklahoma State Department of Education, as well as CareerTech. Daily cleaning and sanitizing of classrooms and work spaces will be strictly adhered to,” said Superintendent/CEO Aaron Collins.

To learn more about the Metro Tech plan, visit the center’s website.

