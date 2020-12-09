Metro woman dies in overnight vehicle crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman died in a crash that occurred on Interstate 40 in the metro area.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a news release about the woman’s death on Wednesday, Dec. 9. The deadly accident occurred on Dec. 3, according to the news release.

Samantha J. Early, 36, was pronounced dead at the the scene of the crash on I-40 East at Agnew Avenue, according to the news release.

Early was heading east on I-40 in a 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo when at approximately 3:40 a.m. she went off the left side of the road for an unknown reason and struck the center wall, the news release states.

It was raining at the time of the crash.

She was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, the news release states.

