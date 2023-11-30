EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – We know a lot of people love decorating for Christmas, but imagine getting to decorate one of the nation’s most historic buildings.

One Edmond woman was fortunate enough to get that opportunity this year.

Mindy Geist decorating the White House for Christmas. Image courtesy Mindy Geist.

Putting up Christmas decorations at the White House was a bucket list item for Mindy Geist. Well, she can now cross that off the list as she spent most of thanksgiving week in the West Wing.

“It just was amazing to be in that history of this country,” Geist said. “That was really the coolest part.”

Edmond resident Mindy Geist got the chance of a lifetime over Thanksgiving week. She and about 150 others decorated the White House with tons of Christmas cheer.

“I’m an art and architecture nerd, and so I was just always like, Oh my gosh, oh my gosh,” she said.

The decoration application process is open to all. Geist actually applied several years ago, but didn’t make it. Then, in 2020, she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Metro woman decorates the White House for Christmas. Image courtesy Mindy Geist.

“That may have been my last Christmas and that just like, you know, made me sad,” she said.

So, she applied again. This time, she was accepted.

“I had no expectations. I just went in like, Let’s go, let’s do it,” she said.

She did it big too. She joined a team that fabricated and installed decorations, some saved from past administrations, throughout the West Wing and even the oval office.

“The theme this year was about magic and just, you know, it was whimsical,” she said. “We had these gold leaves that were made during the Clinton administration and so there were boxes called Clinton gold leaves.”

Geist also got the chance to meet First Lady Jill Biden. It’s an all around trip that Geist considers a Christmas miracle. It’s for sure one she won’t ever forget.

“It was a huge honor to be just in the House,” she said.

Geist just got back home on Tuesday. She got to keep her apron she wore while decorating and also got to keep the booklet they gave them with descriptions on each White House room as well as the Christmas theme.