OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was critically injured in a house fire in the Oklahoma City metro on Wednesday.

A home near Southeast 44th and Triple X Road caught on fire just before noon.

A house fire that critically injured a metro woman.

Fire crews found a woman inside the burning home, took her out of the home and began medical treatment.

The woman was transported to a hospital where she was listed in critical condition as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Oklahoma City Fire Department officials are still investigating the fire to determine what ignited it.

No further information was provided.