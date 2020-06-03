OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 32-year-old metro woman has gone missing.

The family of Shiloh Steger says she’s been missing for over a week and was last heard from May 25.

“We’re now in turmoil as a family,” said Shiloh’s aunt, Machel Harwell.

Steger’s family says on the night of May 25th, a neighbor heard a disturbance inside Steger’s apartment.

“We know that something unusual has happened, we just don’t know what,” said Harwell.

Shiloh’s family says she didn’t show up for work, and now, has missed a payment on her rent. Shiloh’s social media has also been silent.

“Her apartment is perfect. She hasn’t been in or out in seven days. This is not like her. It makes me very nervous,” said Harwell.

Her family says they have called Oklahoma City police and have made a missing persons report, but because no crime has been found, the investigation is slowing.

Shiloh’s aunt says what’s most concerning is that she hasn’t been in contact at all with her twin sister.

“Twins can’t live without each other, so we know that if she hasn’t contacted her twin then something’s wrong. I just feel like something has happened that is not of her will,” Harwell said.

Shiloh’s family is now begging for help, asking anyone with information to come forward.

“If anybody, anything, anyone has seen her, we need to know. We know the longer that somebody goes missing, the harder it is to find them,” said Harwell.

If you have any information on Shiloh’s whereabouts, contact Oklahoma City police at (405) 235-7300. All tips can be made anonymously and can also be made online here: https://okccrimetips.com/.