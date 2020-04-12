Metro woman speaks out about COVID-19 costs at clinic; free testing sites now open around state

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — A woman is speaking out about what it cost her to get a COVID-19 test.

“It’s like shortness of breath, head, exhaustion,” Melissa Brown told News 4.

Brown is battling those symptoms while waiting on her COVID-19 swab test results.

“It was listed in the paper that you could go and it was $25, anyone could get tested,” Brown said.

That $25 was for a rapid test, which test antibodies, and Brown’s results were positive.

What Brown said she didn’t know until she got to Classen Urgent Care though, was that it costs an additional $75 for a swab test.

“The total for the office visit and the test was $121,” said Brown. “The people that don’t have insurance, that’s where the problem lies.”

That’s one of the reasons why mobile testing sites, like a drive-thru site that was open at Griffin Community Park in Norman on Thursday, are opening up around the state.

“They don’t need a doctors referral. They don’t need insurance. Testing is completely free,” Sarah King with the Region 6 Health Departments said.

However, patients do need to be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus.

“This is sort of the kick off to having curbside testing. So from this point forward, all around the state, you should have health departments that are offering test clinics or tests curbside,” King said.

For information on mobile testing sites in your area, call your local health department.