Metro women say they’re out thousands after local dress maker allegedly took their money and ran

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of Oklahoma women say they were scammed out of thousands of dollars by a local seamstress.

“She’s right here in Oklahoma. She seems to have a lot of clientele. She seems to do really beautiful dresses,” said Shanelle Ward, a metro woman.

The local seamstress, using the name Britney S. Smith. She advertises herself as a “Couture Private Designer” with celebrity clients.

To Ward, she was a no-brainer to hire.

"She seemed real nice she seemed like a real nice person…I was like lets let Britney make the dress, but psh that ain't how it work baby,” Ward said.

Ward paid $1,000 up front. She says she met Smith once at a metro craft store to pick out fabric and then Smith disappeared.

It turns out, she’s not the only one.

"Other people just popping up. More and more people keep popping up,” Ward said.

At least 16 other women, all connecting through Facebook after a post about Smith, was shared. Most of the women are from Oklahoma, but some are from across the country. Another news article about Smith was posted all the way in Nebraska just last month.

The women, now combing through the messages from Smith, all with the same theme. Smith agrees to make the dress, but then, finds excuses to ditch appointments or return any money.

“She said one of her kids had a sickle cell crisis,” Ward said.

Other alleged excuses range from a stroke, to passing out, even saying she was involved in a bad car accident.

She sent pictures of the accident, but Ward said she traced the pictures back to another news article from Virginia back in October of 2018. News 4 also looked into the story and it checks out.

As for Smith now, radio silence.

“She’s a real life scam artist,” Ward said.

News 4 attempted to contact Smith multiple times through phone calls and going to her listed address, but she was no where to be found.

News 4 also dug up three different small claims court filings, accusing Smith of taking money without performing the service. However, because Smith continues to move or change her address, she hasn’t been able to be served the court papers.