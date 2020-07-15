Metropolitan Library System rolling back reopening plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of COVID-19 cases across the state continues to grow, officials with a local library system say they are rolling back their reopening plan.

On Wednesday, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say that the state has had 22,813 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,075 cases over the past 24 hours. It is also the highest single-day increase in cases the state has seen.

A short time later, the Metropolitan Library System announced that the libraries are rolling back their reopening plan.

Officials say the libraries will be rolling back to phase one beginning Thursday, July 16.

Phase one services include curbside pickup of books and other materials. Customers will also be able to drop off books to the outdoor book drops.

Materials are then held for 72 hours before they are available for another checkout.

“While during Phase 1 there won’t be customers in the physical buildings, we hope that continuing to provide online programming, holds and curbside pickup can help serve our customers,” Chris Kennedy, Metropolitan Library System Deputy Director of Public Service, said.

Phase one will continue until further notice from library officials.

