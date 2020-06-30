Metropolitan Library System to no longer issue fines on children’s materials

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – During the summer, kids are encouraged to keep their brains active by reading.

Beginning July 1, the Metropolitan Library System will no longer issue fines on children’s materials like books, movies, and music.

“Fines are barriers to library access,” said Julie Ballou, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Library System. “We are committed to reducing barriers and supporting equitable access to literacy in our community.”

As of July 1, any existing fines on children’s materials will also be waived.

“Children’s fines are an obstacle that disproportionately impacts families without the means to pay,” Chris Kennedy, MLS Deputy Executive Director of Public Service, said. “We have a responsibility to make our materials available to as many children as possible. Removing these fines, while still requiring the items to be returned, will allow more children to enjoy our materials for education and enrichment.”

Children’s overdue fines amount to less than 0.1 percent of the library system’s budget.

While fines will no longer be charged on children’s materials, items must come back to the library in a timely fashion and replacement costs will be charged after 60 days. Damaged materials will also be assessed a replacement charge.

