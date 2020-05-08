Metropolitan Library System’s mascot, Spoticus, wants pen pals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Metropolitan Library System’s mascot, Spoticus the dog, has announced he is wanting pen pals!

Throughout the month of May, children can write Spoticus and he will send them a postcard back.

Spoticus is currently getting ready for the launch of this year’s Summer Reading program, Imagine Your Story!

“It’s been a little lonely in quarantine, so I’m trying to reach out to all my friends,” Spoticus barked recently. “Let me know what you are reading or what your favorite part of Summer Reading is.”

Letters or postcards for Spoticus should be sent to:

Ronald J. Norick Downtown Library

Attn: Spoticus

300 Park Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73102