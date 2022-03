OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fire ignited at a Mexican restaurant in Oklahoma City early Saturday.

Oklahoma City firefighters were called to La Kassa, 5501 S. Western Ave., at about 2:15 a.m.

Crews at the scene of a fire at a Mexican restaurant in Oklahoma City.

Only the shed where food is prepared was burnt in the fire.

No one was at the restaurant when the fire started.

The cause of the fire has not been revealed.