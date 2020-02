MIAMI, Okla. (KFOR) – The Miami Police Department is working with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M campus police to find the suspect in an attempted abduction of a juvenile.

Officials say on January 31, a white man- possibly in his late 60s- attempted to abduct a juvenile female at the corner of M Street and East Central.

He was last seen driving a silver/light blue Ford Focus station wagon.







A man driving a silver/light blue Ford Focus station wagon is wanted for questioning in an attempted abduction case on the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College campus

If you have any information please contact NEO A&M Police at 918-533-1243.