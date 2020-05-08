Live Now
Michael Bublé’s tour to return to Oklahoma City next year after being postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

VANCOUVER, BC – MARCH 25: Singer Michael Buble speaks on stage during the 2018 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena on March 25, 2018 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Michael Bublé will resume his tour next year after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in March, Bublé postponed his “An Evening With Michael Bublé” Tour.

The tour will return beginning in February 2021 with opening night in Salt Lake City.

Bublé was set to perform in Oklahoma City on April 3, 2020, at the Chesapeake Energy Arena, but a new date has been set for February 17, 2021.

“I am so looking forward to getting back on stage. I’ve missed my fans and my touring family,” he said. “Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out.”

Tickets for previously scheduled dates will be honored.

