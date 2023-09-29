OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Edmond man charged in the death of his parents four years ago was found not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Michael Elijah Walker admitted to shooting and killing his parents Michael Logan and Rachel Walker inside of their home.

On March 4, 2019, Michael Elijah Walker was arrested for murdering his parents as well as possession of a explosive device. On Thursday, he was found not guilty by reason of mental illness.

Forensic psychologist Dr. Shawn Roberson conducted extensive evaluations of Walker at the Oklahoma County Detention Center over the course of four days.

In September 2020, Dr. Roberson found that Walker met the criteria for not guilty by reason of mental illness.

“At the time and date of the offense, Michael Elijah Walker was mentally ill, and that during the commission of the offense, he was suffering from a mental illness rendering him unable to differentiate between right and wrong, and unable to understand the nature and consequences of his actions,” Dr. Roberson said.

Almost exactly three years later, the District Court of Oklahoma County accepted the stipulation of the state and the defendant based on Dr. Roberson’s report.

However, being found not guilty in this manner doesn’t mean he is just going home. Walker is ordered to immediately be examined by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Walker is scheduled to be delivered to the facility within the next 10 days, and he can not be released until a judicial determination is made that he is no longer dangerous to the public peace and safety.