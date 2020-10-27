Michael Myers is Oklahoma’s favorite horror movie villain, Twitter data shows

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s horror movie villain of choice is Michael Myers, according to Twitter data.
Home entertainment and seating company Valencia Theater Seating compiled geotagged Twitter data since Oct.1 by tracking tweets and hashtags about cinematic horror villains.
The data showed that Michael Myers is the most popular horror movie villain in Oklahoma
Myers scared up the most states – 12 – followed by other diabolical horror movie staples, including Jason Voorhees, Pennywise the Clown, Candyman and Freddy Krueger.
Here’s the number of states each horror villain won:
Michael Myers (Halloween) – 12 states
Jason Voorhees (Friday The 13th) – 12 states
Pennywise (It) – 10 states
Freddy Krueger (Nightmare On Elm Street) – 7 states
Chucky (Child’s Play) – 3 states
Hannibal Lecter (Silence Of The Lambs) – 3 states
Leatherface (Texas Chainsaw Massacre) – 1 state
The Candyman (Candyman) – 1 state
The Babadook (The Babadook) – 1 state
Check out the above map to see each state’s favorite horror villain.
Other popular horror movie characters, such as Pinhead (Hellraiser), Annabelle (The Conjuring) and Ghostface (Scream), did not win any states.
