Mid-America Christian University to have ribbon cutting on new athletic center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The ribbon will be cut Wednesday on Mid-America Christian University’s new athletic center.

The O’Brien Athletic Training Center’s dedication ceremony will be held at 11 a.m.

“I could not be more excited about what the O’Brien Family Training Center will do in enhancing the student-athlete experience at MACU,” said MACU Athletic Director Moeller.

O’Brien Training Center

The facility is 18,600 square feet and includes a wellness and weight training room, new coaches’ offices, new locker rooms for outdoor sports, a training room and a practice area with portable batting cages, according to an announcement from the university.

“At the core of who we are, our athletic department serves to put Christ at the center of our programs, provide a vehicle for an incredible education and achieve an unparalleled level of competitive excellence,” Moeller said. “Each piece of this facility was carefully crafted to allow us to do these things at a deeper and greater level.” 

Go to www.facebook.com/MidAmericaChristianUniversity to watch a livestream of the ceremony.

