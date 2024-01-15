OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A last-minute special meeting was announced by Oklahoma County Commissioners last week regarding the jail location.

Five locations were on the agenda, and two were added back to the list. One of those is a site that several Mid-Del city officials have been fighting to take off for good.

Just minutes before the agenda was due, the location at East Grand Boulevard and 15th Street in South Oklahoma City was added back to the list yet again for this meeting. Those who were able to attend the meeting were not too happy.

“Everybody’s always so nice when they come up here and address the commissioners and polite… Why are you bringing us in here at 3:00 on Friday afternoon to talk about an item that each and every commissioner has already voted down on at a previous meeting? Every one of you have voted against this side at one time or another. What’s changed? What’s going on here?” said Floyd Eason, Del City Mayor.

Several people from the Mid-Del City community, including the Del City fire and police chiefs, showed up to Friday’s meeting and expressed their frustration with Oklahoma County Commissioners.

“It seems like just Wednesday that we were here talking about this property on Grand and why it’s not a suitable location for a new jail. In fact, this is the fourth time that I’ve come here to speak about that… I understand that when a property is resubmitted, you have to reconsider it. I question, however, why you have to reconsider it on a Friday afternoon, only two days after your most recent decision to eliminate the site. Why could this not have waited until Wednesday?” said Dr. Rick Cobb, superintendent of Mid-Del City Public Schools.

Those giving public comment even called out Oklahoma County Commissioner Myles Davidson for adding the Grand location back to the list just minutes before the agenda was due.

“Myles, how strategic is it that you put that back on the list with about five, six, seven minutes to go on Wednesday? To me, that bothers me. The week before you gave Carrie [Blumert] her second and you stated you didn’t like your hands being tied. That right there triggered something in my brain. Del City was a pawn in this game, and it upsets me. I knew Del City was in trouble from the moment you said that. I knew we would be continuously on and off, on and off. You’re playing with people’s lives, and we’re here every time, objecting that for valid reasons. You are going to destroy any progress we have made in Del City,” said Gina Standridge.

Oklahoma County Commissioners went into executive session for almost two hours. After coming back, Oklahoma County Commissioner Myles Davidson took full responsibility for the Grand location being added back to the list.

“Let me apologize to you for bringing you in here, because originally this meeting was actually scheduled for a contract to do land acquisitions… I did this from 30,000 feet on a mobile phone thinking that I was actually choosing the following Wednesday agenda. So again, this is nobody’s fault but my own,” said Myles Davidson, Oklahoma County Commissioner.

Davidson then said he did not want to act on any of the locations.

“I appreciate you all for coming down here for a third or maybe a fourth time. I know it is probably frustrating, but I’ve been pretty clear that my vote is not going to change,” said Carrie Blumert, Oklahoma County Commissioner.

“I know it’s been confusing to the public about they’re on there, they’re off… but sometimes new information becomes available,” said Brian Maughan, Oklahoma County Commissioner.

There are now a total of five jail locations being considered:

Up to 192 acres located between South Newcastle Road and SW 54th Street Up to 80 acres located near I-40 and I-44 in unincorporated Oklahoma County 160 acres located at the southwest corner of SW 74th & Rockwell 201 N Shartel Ave., the current jail site 71 acres of land located at 1901 E. Grand Boulevard

The Stockyards property is still on the list of possibilities even though the Oklahoma National Stockyards says it is not for sale.

“My own stated position is I’m against eminent domain for any reason. The Stockyards, downtown, out in the wilderness. I don’t care. We have willing property owners that are willing to sell. And until that’s no longer the case, I’m not going to vote for eminent domain,” said Maughan.

The location at South Newcastle Road and SW 54th Street was also added back to the list. It was already denied by the Airport Trust. Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said he’s not sure why that location is on the list.

“The city has formerly withdrawn their airport authority lands. So, we do not have those as options,” said Maughan.

The next meeting will be on Wednesday. Oklahoma County Commissioners said they do not plan on making a final decision at this week’s meeting, but say they are coming close to choosing a property. KFOR will bring you the latest and keep following this story.