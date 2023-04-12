MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new job, you won’t want to miss a career fair at a local elementary school.

Mid-Del Public Schools is hosting a teacher career fair on Monday, April 17 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Midwest City Elementary, located at 2211 S. Midwest Blvd. in Midwest City.

“Mid-Del is looking forward to meeting Oklahoma’s aspiring educators. We want an opportunity both to showcase the high standards of our district as well as get to know the students soon to enter the profession,” said Dr. Rick Cobb, Superintendent of Schools.

Organizers say you should bring copies of your resume and meet with principals on site.

For a list of openings, click here.

For more information, visit the eventbrite page.