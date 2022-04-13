MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new career, Mid-Del Public Schools is hoping to recruit new teachers.

Mid-Del will be hosting a Teacher Recruiting event on Tuesday, April 19 at the Midwest City High School Performing Arts Center, located at 213 Elm Dr.

Organizers say prospective educators or education majors who are graduating in the spring or fall of 2022 are encouraged to attend the event.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., officials say prospective employees can meet with Mid-Del administrators and network with elementary and secondary principals.

“Mid-Del is looking forward to meeting Oklahoma’s aspiring educators. We want an opportunity both to showcase the high standards of our district as well as get to know the students soon to enter the profession, said Dr. Rick Cobb, Superintendent of Schools.

Mid-Del Public Schools is looking to fill numerous positions in both elementary and secondary levels.

