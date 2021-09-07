Mid-Del School Board passes face mask mandate with unanimous vote

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Mid-Del School Board unanimously passed a face mask mandate in all Midwest City and Del City public schools.

The school board voted 5-0 in support of the mandate.

Students and teachers will be required to mask up to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep students in the classroom. However, an opt out exemption is in place for medical, religious or personal reasons.

COVID-19, in large part because of the highly contagious Delta variant, is spreading rapidly among adolescents, and top Oklahoma health officials are recommending juveniles age 12 and up get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Several school districts enacted face mask mandates in recent weeks, including Oklahoma City, Edmond and Yukon.

These actions come after an Oklahoma County District Court judge agreed with a motion for an injunction against Senate Bill 658, an Oklahoma law signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt last May, prohibiting school boards from implementing face mask mandates.

The Oklahoma State Medical Association and a group of teachers filed a lawsuit against the state in Oklahoma County District Court, seeking the lawsuit be declared unconstitutional on multiple grounds.

The plaintiffs then sought an injunction on the law until the court makes a ruling on its constitutionality.