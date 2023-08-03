OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Mid-Del School District and the City of Nichols Hills have each filed resolutions on Thursday calling for a special election to consider new propositions.

Mid-Del School District has three propositions up for consideration to fund campus improvement, an indoor aquatic center project and transportation and auxiliary services. The total amount in funding sought for all three propositions come out nearly $483 million.

Nichols Hills has a much longer list of propositions to review for its upcoming special election. The 10 propositions will fund projects in areas including transportation, public safety and sanitation. The funding for these propositions reaches a total of almost $41 million.

Both special elections are set for October 10, KFOR will have the results on election night.