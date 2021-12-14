Mid-Del School District to close 2 elementary schools

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Mid-Del School District will close two schools.

School district officials announced Monday night that Highland Park Elementary and Steed Elementary will close at the end of the school year.

Officials expect to save over $1 million a year for the school district by closing the schools.

Photo goes with story
Mid-Del School District

The school district will host its first boundary realignment meeting on Wednesday.

Changes are expected to be announced by the end of January.

Teachers and staff will likely find out their new school in February.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter