Mid-Del Schools closes after Utah Jazz player with COVID-19 visits high school

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – MAY 06: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz reacts to his basket in the second half during Game Four of Round Two of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Vivint Smart Home Arena on May 6, 2018 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Rockets beat the Jazz 100-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Mid-Del School officials have decided to close schools Friday, March 13 in order to clean all locations after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus following a visit to Del City High School.

On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz were supposed to go head-to-head at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

However, the game was postponed shortly before tip-off. Shortly after the postponement, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert received a presumptive positive result for coronavirus.

Gobert never entered the Peake, and was reportedly at a hotel during the game.

Principal Hill at the school announced on Thursday that Gobert was not the player at Tuesday evening’s shootaround. However, Donovan Mitchell, the player that did visit Del City High School for the shootaround, tested positive for coronavirus today.

Mid-Del administrators have been in contact with state health and state education officials for guidance.

Since the Jazz player is not symptomatic, Hill says, school officials have been advised to have the few individuals who came in contact with him to self-monitor for symptoms at this time.

“We will remain in contact with all appropriate authorities throughout this week, and in the weeks to come, to keep you informed as new information develops. The health and safety of our students and staff, as always, are our greatest concerns.”