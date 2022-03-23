Andreas Garcia said other kids at his school cut off his hair against his will. Photo provided by Garcia’s family.

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Mid-Del Public Schools concluded the investigation into the alleged forced cutting of a Native American student’s hair, but administrators are not releasing information on what actions they are taking.

Del City Elementary first-grader Andreas Garcia and his parents, Jamil Garcia and Denise Gonzales, spoke with KFOR last week about an in-class incident in which Andreas’ classmates cut his hair against his will.

Denise Gonzales told KFOR that long hair is a proud symbol of their Kickapoo heritage.

“This is our tradition,” said his mother Denise Gonzales. “He loves his hair and he took the time to grow it out.”

The school district investigated the incident. Dr. Rick Cobb, Mid-Del Superintendent, issued the following statement Tuesday:

Andreas Garcia before his hair was cut off. Image courtesy of the family.

“Del City Elementary School administrators concluded their investigation of the haircutting incident yesterday. After speaking with the student, his father, and witnesses who were in the classroom at the time, we have reported our conclusions to those involved and their parents. Since this is a classroom situation involving first-grade students, we will not be publicly discussing their actions or any consequences.” DR. RICK COBB, SUPERINTENDENT

The child’s parents previously said the school district took too long to investigate the cutting, which occurred just before Spring Break.

Cobb said the investigation went slowly because the district called for a snow day the day after the incident allegedly occurred, and schools then went into spring break.