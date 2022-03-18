MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Mid-Del Schools officials are investigating the alleged forced cutting of a Native American student’s hair.

The student reported that his hair was cut against his will while he was at school.

Dr. Rick Cobb, the school district’s superintendent, said in the below letter that the investigation into the alleged incident has went slowly because the district called for a snow day the day after the incident allegedly occurred, and schools are now on spring break.

A letter from the Mid-Del Schools superintendent.

Cobb said the school district is taking the incident seriously, and any students who were involved will be disciplined.