Mid-Del Schools to host teacher recruiting event

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Mid-Del Schools is preparing to host a teacher recruiting event next Thursday.

On March 5, prospective educators or education majors graduating in the spring/fall of 2020 can meet with Mid-Del administrators and network with elementary and secondary principals.

“Mid-Del is looking forward to meeting Oklahoma’s aspiring educators. We want an opportunity both to showcase the high standards of our district as well as get to know the students soon to enter the profession,” said Dr. Rick Cobb, Superintendent of Schools.

The event will be held at the Carl Albert High School Field House located at 2009 S. Post Road in Midwest City from 5-7 p.m.