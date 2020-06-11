Mid-Del teacher resigns after backlash over offensive comments online

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) —Officials say a Jarman Middle School teacher has resigned following backlash over offensive comments he posted on Facebook.

Earlier this week, parents in the Mid-Del Public School District called for the teacher to be fired after seeing the comments online.

“What’s said is said and what’s done is done. You made your bed, you have to lie in it,” Misty Nash, a parent, told KFOR.

The teacher, writing, “Reverse racism is real, looters are real, good cops are real, white privileged doesn’t affect everyone. Can we stop the s*** and call this what it really is. Black privilege and looters.”

“This is supposed to be an educator, you know. This is someone we trust with our kids,” she said.

The comments go on to say, “Immediately they turn on all police and think their rights are the only rights that matter. Nothing else can be mentioned because 200+ years ago black people were owned as slaves. NOT RELATED TO THOSE RIOTING TODAY, but hey, they always fall back on that. They’re constantly spouting white privileged and trying to blame EVERYONE for their problems. Get off their asses, go to a college and become something.”

When another Facebook user challenged him, he commented, “Your opinion, I personally don’t give a f*** what you think. I’m tired of black people causing so much s***! Especially blaming me because I’m white. Get over it go back to Africa.”

On Monday, the superintendent for Mid-Del schools released this statement:

“On Friday, we shared a letter on social media to our Mid-Del Community surrounding the death of George Floyd. In that letter, we said, ‘We stamp the words, ‘Mid-Del Schools: Safe, Challenged, and Ready’ on just about every document and social media post that we release. That’s who we aspire to be. To get closer to that goal, we all have to get better about reflecting on our own biases and working to eliminate them. We have to stand up and say something when we see someone in a position of authority misusing that power.” Over the weekend, an educator in our district made comments from his personal social media account that were the exact opposite of this vision and the values of our community. We do not condone the employee’s words or behavior. While we cannot comment on employee personnel issues, we want our students, families and our community to know that we will not tolerate this conduct. We expect all of our staff to embrace the diversity of our district and support the families we serve.” DR. RICK COBB,

SUPERINTENDENT OF MID-DEL SCHOOLS

On Thursday, officials with the Mid-Del Public School District announced that the teacher resigned.

A previously scheduled special board meeting to discuss his employment was canceled as a result.