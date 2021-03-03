Mid-Del vaccinates hundreds of school staff at latest pod

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – “Could it be anymore convenient? I just walked over from the school to the field house and took the shot,” said Mid-Del Teacher of the Year, Ralph Humphrey.

Humphrey is just one of hundreds vaccinated Wednesday in Midwest City.

“It’s a little bitty needle!” he laughed.

Humphrey says his motivation was his students.

“I just connect with what I can do for my students and the families that we serve because of that,” he said.

Staff tells us close to 500 of their teachers and staff got vaccinated at the massive IMMY Labs pod last week, plus those who are 65 and up and vaccinated beforehand, which left about 350 for today.

They gave out the first dose of Moderna’s vaccine at the Carl Albert field house.

“We have had a few opt out of the vaccine, that is okay as well, but mostly everyone is grateful to get it very early,” said the Mid-Del District Health Coordinator, Erin Harry.

It was a streamlined process: a quick check-in, and within minutes, they were seated next to a nurse.

“Most of our students are out doing their virtual learning so this is a really good opportunity for teachers and staff to get away without having to feel like they need to get their classroom covered,” said Harry.

Humphrey says although it’s been a tough year, this is one step closer to where he wants to be… back in class, safely, with his kids.

“Keeping us in school, I think with the four days that we’re doing right now, this shot is going to help for that,” he said.

Everyone who got vaccine Wednesday is scheduled to go back April 2nd for a second dose.

“We just want to get back to some piece of normal for our life and we also want that for our students,” said Harry.