Middle schoolers get a firsthand look at Ground Zero rescue dogs in action during training exhibition at Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The dog days of summer are here, and for some sixth through eighth graders, they spent a busy morning at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum with some very smart canines.

These STEM students learned about the rescue, recovery, investigation and healing in the aftermath of the Oklahoma City bombing. The special dogs from Ground Zero Emergency Training in Tuttle are lifesavers.

“Today is about teaching the kids about how the dogs are utilized during the bombing and show them how the process of dog training, when there is a natural or man made disaster,” said Todd Frazier with Ground Zero Emergency K9 Training.

The dogs showed the students how they can climb up ladders, ramps and even walk across a see-saw.

Some of the students squeezed into a large set of barrels laid flat on the ground to show how these talented dogs can sniff out people trapped in tight places.

Ground Zero Emergency K9 Training was founded by former OU football coach Barry Switzer and his wife, Becky. Their support of search and rescue dog training came to fruition in Oklahoma, and these incredible dogs are sent around the country to help emergency rescue teams and task forces.

Check out the below gallery for photos of the rescue dog training event:

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Ground Zero rescue dog training at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Youngsters with Ground Zero K9s at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.