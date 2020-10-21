Midtown businesses preparing to celebrate fall with Midtown Walkabout

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are hoping to enjoy the fall weather this weekend, the Midtown Walkabout will keep you entertained with seasonal promotions and activities.

The Midtown Walkabout will take place on Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24.

Organizers say guests are sure to get into the fall spirit with a series of fun events and promotions throughout the area.

Midtown merchants will provide specials, discounts, and activities for attendees during their normal operating hours.

Guests can also take part in pumpkin carving, art demonstrations, and free caricatures as they explore the district.

Downtown OKC Guides will be surprising a few lucky event attendees with gift cards from Midtown businesses as a part of “Midtown Acts of Kindness,” which will serve as a thank you from Midtown for shopping in the district. Simply stop by the information table located on Walker Avenue and pick up an event map for a chance to randomly receive a gift card.

