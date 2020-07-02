‘Midtown Walkabout’ becomes month-long event with discounts, activities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Merchants in Midtown Oklahoma City are hoping a series of events and special discounts will entice shoppers to head to small businesses in the area during the month of July.

Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership and the Midtown Association are kicking off a modified version of the annual ‘Midtown Walkabout’ event.

Midtown Walkabout Month will take place all day on Saturdays in July and will feature summertime promotions and activities for shoppers.

Organizers say Midtown merchants will provide specials, discounts, and activities for attendees each Saturday in July.

Attendees can also enjoy free pop-up programming like live music, art demonstrations, and photo ops on Saturdays.

Downtown OKC Guides will be surprising a few lucky event attendees with gift cards from Midtown businesses as a part of “Midtown Acts of Kindness,” which will serve as a thank you from Midtown for shopping in the district. Simply being out and about makes guests eligible to win a gift card.

If you don’t want to visit stores in person, Midtown Walkabout Month will also feature virtual events.

Guests can tune into Midtown’s Instagram Live Stream for virtual giveaways, family-friendly entertainment, and demonstrations and activities by some of your favorite Midtown businesses.

Virtual programming will include:

July 11, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Commonplace Books reading

Recipe demo with Plant

Relax with New Angle Yoga breathing exercises

Midtown Mural tour with artists

Gift card giveaways.

July 18, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Barkeep Supply cocktail making demo

Opolis Clothing printing demo

Beer tasting with Elk Valley Brewing Co.

Strike contest at Dust Bowl Lanes & Lounge

Gift card giveaway.

Also, during the month of July, CITYBOX will be offering limited-edition boxes filled with goods from Midtown businesses to celebrate Midtown Walkabout Month.

