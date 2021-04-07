Midtown Walkabout returning to local district with discounts, activities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are enjoying the beautiful spring weather, Midtown merchants are hoping you will take part in the Midtown Walkabout.

Midtown Walkabout returns on Saturday, April 17.

Midtown merchants will be offering in-store promotions, discounts, activities, and giveaways during their normal operating hours during the event.

Event attendees are also invited to enjoy free caricatures and balloon animals, live music, outdoor activities, and free outdoor yoga led by 405 Yoga.

Bondi Bowls food truck will bring their beach vibes to the Midtown Bocce Courts, located at N.W. 9th St. and Hudson Ave., where visitors can also pick up free flowers from the Growe Flower Truck, while supplies last.

The Make Ready businesses will host their third event in conjunction with Midtown Walkabout. Make Ready Market is an outdoor market held in the parking lot of the Make Ready buildings at 220 N.W. 13th. Visitors can peruse locally made items and services including fashion, art, home goods, vintage clothing, skincare, baked goods, and coffee all in one convenient location

Downtown OKC staff will be surprising a few lucky event attendees with gift cards from Midtown businesses as a part of “Midtown Acts of Kindness.” Simply being out and about makes guests eligible to receive a gift card.