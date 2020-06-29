Midwest City agency providing cash grants to local businesses affected by pandemic

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders say businesses in Midwest City might qualify for cash grants to help stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Midwest City Memorial Hospital Authority and its Board of Grantors unanimously approved a plan to offer limited cash grants to Midwest City businesses affected by the pandemic.

“We are very proud to be able to lend our support to local businesses. There are so many owners who have been loyal to this community for years,” said Midwest City Mayor Matt Dukes, who also serves as the Authority’s chairman.

Businesses may receive up to $4,000 based on the type of business and the impact government closures had on their ability to conduct day-to-day operations.

“Our primary goal was to aid those public-facing, independently-owned businesses who are the lifeblood of the community,” said Mayor Dukes. “They have remained in Midwest City during the good times and the bad, and we are fortunate at this time to be able to lend them a hand.”

Businesses operating before March 1 are eligible to apply for the grants.

Owners must complete an application and file required documentation with Midwest City’s Economic Development Department before July 21.

Grant funds will be distributed sometime in mid-August.

Officials say approximately $450,000 is available for relief grants from funds budgeted for the Grantors’ Community Improvement Grant Program. Dukes says this is the first time those funds have been used solely for economic development purposes.

