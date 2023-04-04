FILE – Puppies play in a cage at a pet store in Columbia, Md., (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking to add a four-legged friend to your family, a local animal shelter says you may have to wait.

Officials with Midwest City Animal Welfare say the shelter has been forced to temporarily close due to an outbreak of flu.

The city’s veterinary partner recommended the closure to stop the outbreak of dog flu and dog strep.

Authorities say medications are being rushed to the facility to help treat animals that may be sick or become sick.

As a result of the closure, all public access is prohibited for at least two weeks.

Also, there will not be any adoptions, and the shelter will not accept any animal surrenders until further notice.

Staff will respond only to emergency service calls.

Residents who want to claim their lost pet will be able to contact animal welfare at (405) 739-1400.