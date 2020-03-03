Midwest City Animal Shelter to offer $25 microchipping for pets ahead of severe weather season

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro animal shelter is offering to microchip pets for just $25 later this month as Oklahoma enters severe weather season.

On Saturday, March 28, Midwest City Animal Welfare says all pet owners and animal lovers can microchip pets for only $25 – the cost of the chip.

Officials with the shelter say as we enter severe weather season, many pets get displaced during storms, so they want to make sure pets return home.

The microchip event will be from noon to 3 p.m. on March 28 at Midwest City Animal Welfare, 7221 NE 36th Street.

