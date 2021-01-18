Midwest City Animal Shelter waiving dog adoption fees due to overcrowding

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma animal shelter is asking for the public’s help finding a home for animals in need.

Midwest City Animal Welfare says the shelter is full so they are offering free adoptions for all dogs on Monday, Jan. 18 and Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Officials say most of the dogs are strays, so they don’t know much about their background.

At this point, there are no small breeds of dogs at the shelter.

All dogs will receive parvo/distemper and rabies vaccines before leaving the shelter. Also, all animals will be spayed or neutered.