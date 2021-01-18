Midwest City Animal Shelter waiving dog adoption fees due to overcrowding

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma animal shelter is asking for the public’s help finding a home for animals in need.

Midwest City Animal Welfare says the shelter is full so they are offering free adoptions for all dogs on Monday, Jan. 18 and Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Officials say most of the dogs are strays, so they don’t know much about their background.

At this point, there are no small breeds of dogs at the shelter.

All dogs will receive parvo/distemper and rabies vaccines before leaving the shelter. Also, all animals will be spayed or neutered.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter