Midwest City Animal Welfare asks community members to secure pets during Fourth of July fireworks, be mindful of impact upon others

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The folks at Midwest City Animal Welfare are reminding community members that the sound of fireworks exploding will agitate pets, other animals and people with PTSD.

Animal Welfare staff members said that community members should make sure their pets are secure when fireworks are going off.

They shared the following info on their Facebook page about how fireworks upset pets, other animals and people who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder:

A reminder about the impact fireworks has on pets, animals and people with PTSD.

