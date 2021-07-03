Midwest City Animal Welfare asks community members to secure pets during Fourth of July fireworks, be mindful of impact upon others

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re using the dog house outside, make sure your pup has access to a water bowl, especially on hot days.

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The folks at Midwest City Animal Welfare are reminding community members that the sound of fireworks exploding will agitate pets, other animals and people with PTSD.

Animal Welfare staff members said that community members should make sure their pets are secure when fireworks are going off.

They shared the following info on their Facebook page about how fireworks upset pets, other animals and people who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder:

Photo goes with story
A reminder about the impact fireworks has on pets, animals and people with PTSD.

Be sure to get fresh headlines delivered to your inbox weekday mornings! You can also sign-up for breaking email alerts! KFOR.com/Newsletters

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report