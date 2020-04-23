Midwest City changes ordinance to allow personal care businesses to reopen on Friday

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As state leaders announced a plan to reopen businesses across the state over the next several weeks, city officials in one metro community say they are changing their ordinance in order to align with the new plan.

On Wednesday, Gov. Stitt announced his plan to reopen the state and non-essential businesses in three phases, with the first phase beginning on April 24.

Under the guidelines of the first phase of the plan, personal care businesses like hair salons and spas could open while following strict sanitation and social distancing rules on Friday.

Restaurants, movie theaters, and sporting venues could open to the public on May 1.

On Thursday, Midwest City officials announced that they were changing their ordinance in order to align with the governor’s reopening plan.

The modified ordinance states that personal service businesses are not required to remain closed after April 23.

“All such businesses may reopen for appointments only should they choose to do so, but must adhere to the strict sanitation and disinfecting protocols and social distancing guidelines set out in the Governor’s Employer Guidance for Oklahoma’s Open Up and Recover Safely posted on the Oklahoma Department of Commerce website,” a release from the City of Midwest City read.

Officials say the guidance includes:

Conducting daily temperature checks of employees

Using disinfectants and sanitation products on implements and tools

Regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces that customers come in contact with

Staging appointments to minimize the number of customers in stores

Utilizing curbside pick-ups and drop offs

Having employees wash hands regularly with soap and water

Utilizing payment applications that do not require any interaction between the customer and employee.

“Governor Stitt has expressed his intention to reopen Oklahoma businesses safely, responsibly and based on the data in our state. We have monitored the data for the state and for our city daily and will continue to do so,” said City Manager Tim Lyon. “The health and safety of our residents continues to be our first priority.”

Residents who have questions about the ordinance can call (405) 739-1297.