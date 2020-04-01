Midwest City closes public basketball, tennis courts

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases climbs in Oklahoma, city leaders in Midwest City are taking additional actions to slow the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, city leaders announced the closing of the public basketball courts and tennis courts. Playground equipment was closed earlier in the week.

“We have been providing information through our social media and signage in the parks regarding the importance of social distancing but these areas of our parks continued to see large group gatherings,” said Vaughn Sullivan, assistant city manager. “In order to adhere to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s guidelines regarding no congregating in groups of ten or more, and no team sports that require sharing equipment, we are closing these areas to the public, effective today.”

Officials say the city’s parks and trails will remain open, but residents are being urged to practice social distancing while outdoors.

Earlier this week, the city announced that Municipal Court would be closed during the month of April and court cases are being rescheduled. Video options are being used for arraignments and warrants as needed.