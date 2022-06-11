MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – Midwest City police need the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred in a park in May.

Police released a video that was taken at the time of the May 20th shooting at Regional Park.

A 15 year old was killed and a 16 year old was shot in the hand during the shooting.

A darkened circle was added to the video to specify the person of interest police need help identifying. The video is included above, and an image of the man from the video is featured below:

Midwest City police are searching for a person of interest in a deadly shooting at a park.

Detectives want to speak to the man encircled in the video. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Midwest City police, (405) 739-1388.

Police previously arrested 18-year-old Mauryon Williams, 28-year-old Shidee Wingate and 30-year-old Jodeci Day in connection with the shooting.

There were at least 20 innocent bystanders in the surrounding area when shots erupted, including a playground for small children that was in the line of fire.

Police found a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound near the park’s pavilion. The juvenile victim was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Officers learned that a 16 year old who was at the park was taken to an emergency room to be treated for a gunshot wound to the hand.

The 16 year old told authorities that a fight broke out and he was pushed down. As he was getting up, he heard gunshots and then noticed he had been shot in the hand.

Police reviewed park surveillance footage and determined that both juvenile victims and three other males, including Williams, were at Regional Park and appeared to be on good terms with each other.

One of the males, Wingate, then got into a fight with three to four other males near the pavilion. The affidavit states that Wingate told Williams the other group of males had disrespected him.

An unknown male from the other group involved in the fight, then pulls a handgun from his waistband and fires several shots in the direction of Williams. At the same time, Williams fires a rifle, which he had gotten from the backseat of a car, several times, holding the weapon parallel with the ground, according to the surveillance video.

Williams told authorities he saw an individual who was not involved in the fight pull a handgun from his waistband and that is when he got his rifle and fired into the air, but was not aiming at a specific person.

Both juvenile victims were in between the two men exchanging gunfire. The 15-year-old victim fell to the ground and crawled several feet before stopping. The group of males that the victims came with then ran to their vehicle and drove away.