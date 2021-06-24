Midwest City family speaks out after 13-year-old boy allegedly shot by relative

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 13-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest, as his family walked KFOR through the home still ransacked from a standoff with Midwest City police.

“It has been a nightmare,” said the boy’s aunt, Christina Slemmer.

The family’s home is still in pieces after the June 13th standoff with Midwest City police. The windows still have holes from police shooting tear gas balls into the house, and tear gas lingers in the air.

Damage to a home from a standoff situation.

Slemmer walked into Chris’ room where Michael Swanson, a family member, allegedly shot Chris right below the rib cage. She said the 13-year-old was lying on his bed, playing video games with a friend.

“Mike was standing about right here at point blank range,” she said.

Chris’ grandmother, Jackie Roller, said after she brought dinner home that night, things seemed off and could feel Swanson walking up behind her.

“I said, ‘Are you okay?’ and he said, ‘Yeah, I’m fine.’ He said, ‘You might want to go talk to your grandson.’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’” said Roller. “He said, ‘You may want to go ask him how he is. I shot him.’” And I looked down and he had a gun in his hand and I started screaming.”

Michael Swanson

Roller said she ran into Chris’ room to help him.

“He said, ‘He shot me, grandma.’”

Roller said Chris was bleeding and struggling to call police.

Swanson allegedly told Roller he wasn’t finished.

“And he said, ‘I’m going to shoot him again so you’ll see it doesn’t hurt him.’ And I said, ‘No you’re not.’ And I laid over Christopher and said, ‘You’ll shoot me first.’ And he said ‘No, I’m going to make you suffer.’ He said, “You’re going to watch,” Roller told News 4.

Roller said Swanson told her he planned to kill her entire family.

“He wanted to hurt us to make her suffer with having to bury her kids and grandkids,” said Slemmer.

Jackie was able to call police for help. She said Swanson stopped her from going to the door at first, but let her go after telling him it was just the ambulance. When she answered the front door, Roller said police grabbed her and took her out of the home.

“Christopher was able to get up and hold his chest and run to the front door,” said Slemmer.

Swanson refused to come out, sparking an hours-long standoff. The family said Swanson told police he was going to kill himself or police would have to kill him because he was not going back to prison.

Right now, the family said the 69-year-old is sitting in jail on a $100,000 dollar bond, facing shooting with intent to kill charges.

The family said after Swanson moved in with the family, he and the teen became fast friends. However, they said Swanson’s demeanor changed and the relationship went south.

“We think he started using some kind of pill, drugs or something,” said Slemmer.

The teen’s family told News 4, because Chris is still in DHS custody, they are not able to speak about his recovery process.

They said the family will not be able to get Chris back home until the ransacked house is cleaned up.

“I have to have my home back in living [conditions] for him to be able to come home,” said Roller.

Roller and Slemmer said it’s going to take a long time to clean up because both of them are on disability. They are looking for any help they can get.